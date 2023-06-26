Victim of non-fatal strangulation bravely speaks out and welcomes new legislation

Today non-fatal strangulation or asphyxiation (under The Justice Sexual Offences and Trafficking Victims Act NI 2022) has been made a specific criminal offence in Northern Ireland, punishable by up to 14 years’ imprisonment. Alice (not her real name) has bravely shared her story, about the torment she suffered at the hands of her ex-partner. A few years into the marriage, the relationship took a turn, and he became violent towards her, particularly of a sexual nature. Alice was strangled into submission on a number of occasions, each time the severity of the violence increased. She reported this to the police in 2020 and earlier this year her perpetrator was found guilty and sentenced. Alice said: “While I was being strangled (and afterwards), all I could think about was my children finding my dead body. The very real possibility of this situation being reality is something I think about every day. This has had a long-lasting impact on not just me, but my entire family.” The Police Service of Northern Ireland have explained this new legislation and the dangers of non-fatal strangulation on their website here: www.psni.police.uk/non-fatal-strangulation If you have been the victim of non-fatal strangulation - report to the Police via 101 or call 999 in an emergency.