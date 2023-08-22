Video: 27-year-old with rare genetic disorder is now trying to be the role model she never had_duplicated

A 27-year-old with a rare genetic disorder is now trying to be the role model she never had as a social media influencer, to show people with disabilities they are “fully worthy and capable” of achieving anything. Rochelle Muir, who lives in Colorado, USA, was born with ectrodactyly, which means she has three fingers and a thumb on each hand, two toes on her right foot, and four toes on her left foot.