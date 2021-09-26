Video circulating of car pushed onto side in Belfast’s Holyland, damaging two vehicles

Damage has been caused to two vehicles in the Holyland area of south Belfast, after a group of young people were reported to have pushed a parked car onto its side in the early hours of Friday morning.

A video posted on the short-form video app TikTok has been circulating on social media of a blue Renault Clio pushed onto its side in University Avenue.

"When pushed back onto all four wheels, the Clio collided with a white Audi resulting in minor damage to both,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

They added that the incident was reported just before 3am on September 24.

Police said “this was a reckless and dangerous act” and are appealing for information following the report.

“Enquiries are underway and I would ask anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 149 of 24/09/21.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org