MMA fighter Conor McGregor is facing an additional charge of careless driving in conjunction with six existing driving charges, a court has heard. Mr McGregor, of The Paddocks, Castledillon, Straffan, Co Kildare, appeared at Blanchardstown District Court on Thursday morning. Mr McGregor sat at the back of the busy courtroom waiting for his case to be called. The case is due back before the courts on November 24.