Video: Documentary charts Belfast City Hospital history from treating workhouse sick to teaching facility
Eanna Mac Cana and NI Screen
A short documentary narrated by its filmmaker, Eanna Mac Cana, charts the evolution of healthcare on the site of the Belfast City Hospital, from its origins as a 6-bed unit treating the sick of the Belfast Workhouse, through to its present-day status as the Belfast City Hospital (BCH), a 900-bed university teaching hospital. The full version is available https://youtu.be/5Bk21t-sf-s