Video: Dog waits on the ruins of his home in Ukraine, where his owners have reportedly been killed

Dog stands upon the ruins of his home in Ukraine, where his owners are reported to have died after Russian rocket fire. A video shared widely in the last few days shows a frightened dog standing on the ruins of, what reporters are saying, is his family home in Dnipro, Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine were among those sharing the image of the animal, writing: This dog, Krym, still waits for granny Alla, mom Natasha, kids Vasylisa and Ivan. "For a day now, he has been sitting, crying, on the edge of a 20-m crater, in the place where his house used to be."