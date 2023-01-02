Video: Doors open for thousands to see Pope Benedict’s body lying in state at Vatican

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s body is lying in state in St Peter’s Basilica as thousands of people file by to pay tribute to the pontiff who shocked the world by retiring a decade ago. Just after 9am, the doors of the basilica were swung open so the public, some of whom had waited for hours in the dampness before dawn, could pay their respects to the late pontiff, who in 2013 became the first pope to retire from the papacy in 600 years. By mid-morning the queue to enter the basilica snaked around St Peter’s Square.