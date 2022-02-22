Video: Fermanagh residents fear they could be stranded for weeks following extreme flooding
Garrett Hargan
People living in the Boho area of Fermanagh fear they could be cut off from essential services for weeks following severe flooding A series of storms, the latest in the form of Storm Franklin, has caused devastation across the country. Boho is an area which has been badly affected by flooding for many years but locals say it is getting “worse, more persistent and water levels are rising every year”.