Video: Flaming lorry drives through Coleraine

The incident was captured on social media, showing a trailer ablaze as it was taken around a roundabout and then down another road.

People and cars stop as it continues on its route and in one clip an emergency vehicle is seen following it from behind.

Earlier police advised motorists the Lodge Road in Coleraine was closed to deal with the incident. It has since been reopened.

The fire service said it sent five appliances to the Lodge Road at around 8am.

The company involved have been approached for comment.