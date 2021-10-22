Video: Hauliers plead for funding for new driver training ahead of Christmas 'bedlam'

Hauliers and HGV drivers gathered in front of Stormont today to ask the Minister for Economy Gordon Lyons for assistance with training costs for new drivers. Stephen Heasley from Manfreight said "it costs £2000...people are finding it hard to get that money". Ian McKeown from McBurney's Transport said "no matter what arrives in your house, at some stage it's been in one of these wagons, I think people need to understand that it's these guys that keep the economy going.