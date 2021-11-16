Video: Inside Elk teen disco linked with 170 Covid cases and 800 having to self-isolate

The Public Health Agency (PHA) has said it is managing hundreds of positive and suspected Covid-19 cases related to an event at the Elk in Toomebridge. There have been complaints of overcrowding around the handling of the event in the Co Antrim entertainments venue. The TeenElk hosted scores of teenagers with a ‘mineral bar only’ policy. Parents described the event as “bedlam” and claimed 1,700 were in attendance. Some said their children feared for their safety with one mum saying such was the “crush” her daughter was forced onto her tiptoes.