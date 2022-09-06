Video: Man shot dead by armed police after chase ends in residential street

Armed police have shot dead a man in his 20s after a chase that ended in a residential street in south London. Officers used a tactic where they deliberately collide with a car to force it to stop to bring the pursuit to an end in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, shortly before 10pm on Monday. The Metropolitan Police said the man who was shot received first aid from officers at the scene before being taken to hospital, but died at 12.16am.