Video: Moment group save BMW from inward tide on Kerry beach

Moment group save BMW from sea on Kerry beach A video shows the nerve-wrecking moment a 'new BMW' is saved from an inward tide on Coom Beach, Kerry. The TikTok clip shows a BMW stuck in the sand, as the tide starts to come in. The group renting the car acquired the help of a local, who used his 4x4 to help pull the vehicle free, as others pushed the car from behind. The BMW would get pulled too close to the rocks, meaning the group had to reverse the car back onto the beach before they could get it back on dry land.