Video: Nurses’ union leader urges Government to ‘do the decent thing’

The head of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has urged Rishi Sunak to do the “decent thing” as thousands of nurses stage their second walkout in a row over pay. Speaking on the picket line at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said the strikes can be brought to an end if the Government moves on pay. The RCN has warned that strikes could go on for six months unless an agreement can be reached. The Government has said the pay rise demanded by the union is unaffordable.