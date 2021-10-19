Video: Police protect Army convoy after breakdown in Belfast

Police have provided protection to an Army convoy that experienced technical difficulties in Belfast on Tuesday night.

The convoy was making its way onto the Westlink at its junction with York Street when one of the two vehicles broke down.

Police attended the incident and provided protection to the occupants as well as dispatching units to the nearby North Queen Street and Great Georges Street.

The incident concluded at 7:45pm with police escorting a recovery truck and the remaining military vehicle along the Westlink.