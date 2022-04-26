Video: PSNI vehicles damaged as officers attacked with fireworks and stones during Derry raids linked to INLA

Two PSNI vehicles were damaged as youths pelted officers with stones, bottles and fireworks while conducting searches linked to the INLA in Derry and Strabane on Monday night.

A 40-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act as part of the ongoing investigation into the republican Irish National Liberation Army, and he remains in custody on Tuesday afternoon.

In a later update, the PSNI also confirmed a 59-year-old man and a 64-year-old man were also being held under the Terrorism Act.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF), investigating offences linked to the INLA, conducted a number of searches at addresses in Derry/Londonderry and Strabane last night (25th April) in relation to an ongoing investigation.

“A number of items were also seized during the searches.

“As police were in the Brookdale Park area in the city [of Derry], a small number of young people attacked police by throwing stones, masonry and fireworks, causing damage to two police vehicles.”

Meanwhile a PSNI spokesperson added that officers were in attendance in the Melmount Road area of Strabane where a funeral was being held.

"Evidence was gathered and, following the funeral, a number of items, including clothing, were seized. All evidence gathered will now be reviewed,” the spokesperson added.