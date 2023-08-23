Video shows swimming conditions at Youghal Ironman over weekend

The deaths of two athletes during an Ironman competition in Cork are believed to be linked to underlying medical conditions that had no connection with the event. The two incidents happened separately and on different parts of the 1.9km sea course early yesterday morning. A number of Ironman events had been postponed until yesterday because parts of the course were left unusable by debris left from Storm Betty on Friday night into the early hours of Saturday morning. The swimming element of the event was shortened to 1.9km because of weather conditions over the previous 48 hours. The deceased have been named locally as Brendan Wall (44), who is originally from Meath but who has been working and living over recent years in Solihull in the UK, and Ivan Chittendon (65), who is from Toronto in Canada. One other athlete is understood to have received medical attention during the Ironman competition which included the 1.9km swimming course as well as long cycling and running routes.