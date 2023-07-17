Video: Thugs on rampage in Carrickfergus

Thugs linked to the South East Antrim (SEA) UDA went on the rampage over the Twelfth — beating up an elderly man in Carrickfergus and attacking the home of a Newtownabbey loyalist. The terror gang’s chief, Gary Fisher, is now under pressure to take action against those involved, with the rival UVF demanding they are shot and “put out” of their homes. One of those under threat is convicted cocaine dealer Brian ‘Barney’ Bowen, who was recorded dragging an older man to the ground and punching him on the head outside King William III Orange Hall in Carrickfergus. Footage of the assault went viral, as did comments from the victim’s daughter, who branded her dad’s assailant a “vile scumbag”.