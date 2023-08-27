Vigil held in memory of four crash victims in Clonmel

Hundreds of people have gathered at Kickham Plaza in Clonmel for a prayer vigil in memory of four people who were killed in a car crash on Friday. Among those in attendance were classmates of Grace McSweeney, Zoey Coffey and Nicole Murphy, all aged 18, who were killed in the crash, and first responders. Grace’s older brother, Luke (24), was the fourth victim of the tragedy. Young people were seen hugging and comforting each other as the service began with a hymn shortly after 6:30pm in the Co Tipperary town which has been rocked by the accident. Credit: Arthur Cairns