Violence against women and girls is a scourge of society, the brother of murder victim Natalie McNally has told a rally in her memory. More than 1,000 people attended the vigil in Lurgan Park in Co Armagh, which also called for an end to all violence against females. Ms McNally, who was 32 and 15 weeks pregnant, was fatally stabbed on December 18 in her home in Silverwood Green in the Co Armagh town.