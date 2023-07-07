Violent fight caught on video in Limerick's Milk Market

A Limerick politician has called for increased Garda resources in response to a recent incident of antisocial behaviour captured on video in the Milk Market area of the city. The footage shows young women fighting and pulling each other's hair, with some intervention from a man. The Aontú representative, Eric Nelligan, expressed frustration, having raised the issue for the past three years. He previously contacted the Gardai in November 2021, requesting a late-night operation and greater police presence. Nelligan emphasised that violence is common in the area where nightclubs and pubs are concentrated, and he suggested that a few hours of additional Garda patrols on certain nights each week could significantly reduce the violence.