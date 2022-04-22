Violent video footage shown as second week of Johnny Depp’s US lawsuit concludes

The second week of Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against his former wife Amber Heard concluded with members of the jury being shown video and audio of the actor’s allegedly violent episodes. Mr Depp was seen to be slamming kitchen cabinets closed and pouring himself a large glass of wine in one clip before appearing to become irate at being filmed by Ms Heard. The actor, wearing a feathered hat and dark sunglasses, also appears to hurt himself as he swears and kicks out at pieces of furniture.