Vogue Williams’ £1.29m Howth home goes sale agreed

Vogue Williams’ Dublin townhouse has gone sale agreed, the property agent handling the deal has said. The podcast host and DJ put her Howth property on the market earlier this year for £1.29million. In 2019, Ms Williams and her husband Spencer Matthews bought “Kapiti”, a three-storey house on Thormanby Road for £930,000. Now estate agent Gallagher Quigley has confirmed that negotiations in relation to the property have been agreed, subject to contract. Director Conor Gallagher told Independent.ie that the deal “is by no means done” yet as there are still a number of formalities to go through. He said the property has gone sale agreed with a local couple in the market for a family home. Pictures by Gallagher Quigley.