Voters do not want a ‘rehash’ of last Stormont election, Green Party leader says

Voters at the local government elections do not want a rehash of last year’s Stormont poll, Mal O’Hara, the leader of the Green Party in Northern Ireland, said. The Green Party is fielding 37 candidates for the council elections taking place on Thursday May 18, when 462 seats will be contested across 11 councils in Northern Ireland. The party elected eight councillors in the 2019 local elections and will be hoping to improve on their representation at the council level after losing two MLAs at the 2022 Assembly Elections, leaving the party with no members at Stormont.