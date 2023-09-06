Watch: Arsenal midfielder Jorginho urges people to support GAA club's tractor raffle

Arsenal central midfielder Jorginho has pledged his support to a small Irish GAA club with their Tractor Draw. Arsenal first-team analyst Cillian Callaly, who hails from Rosenallis in county Laois, managed to nab Jorginho after Arsenal's 3-1 victory over Manchester United on Sunday. In the video, Jorginho says: "Hey everyone! Rosenallis are doing raffle tickets, please support them and buy some raffle tickets." The raffle in question is to win £100,000 or a New Holland T5.120 and tickets can be bought on rosenallisgaa.ie. The raffle is to fundraise for new clubrooms for Rosenallis. Callaly has said that Jorginho is also interested in buying tickets for the draw himself, so the Arsenal man might be seen rocking up to the Emirates Stadium in a tractor just yet.