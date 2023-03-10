Watch as shop employee steals from children’s cancer charity box

The owner of a Co Down ice cream shop says his trust was betrayed after an employee was caught stealing from a charity collection box. Sarah Lindsey Dudley was pictured on CCTV footage last June lifting a collection tin placed at the till area of Oggie’s Dessert Bar in Banbridge, and pocketing the cash. The footage shows Dudley (43), from Cordrain Road in Tandragee, attempting to remove the lid of the charity box several times. She then sticks her hand in to grab a wad of cash donated by the public in aid of a charity for children with cancer. She then shakes the tin to ensure any last remaining coins are removed on dates between June 16 and 17 last year. Dudley, who has since been sacked, appeared in Banbridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday after entering a last minute guilty plea after previously maintaining she was innocent and took “the money for safe keeping." The tattooed worker was subsequently fined £200 for a single charge of theft with the judge giving her a stern warning about re-offending.