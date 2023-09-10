Watch: Big Wave Surfer, Al Mennie, releases kids' book about keeping the ocean and beach clean

Billy the Basking Shark & The Salty Sea Swimmers is a book that teaches children the importance of keeping the ocean and the beach clean. The North Coast based surfer is passionate about the environment, preventing pollution and protecting nature. Al Mennie is a pioneer of Big Wave Surfing in Ireland and at Nazare in Portugal. To order a copy of Billy the Basking Shark and for more information about Al, check out http://www.almennie.com