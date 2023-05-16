Watch: CCTV shows petrol bomb being thrown inside Belfast shop

The incident happened in a shop just off Carlisle Circus in north Belfast on Monday

A man has been arrested after a petrol bomb was thrown inside a shop in north Belfast on Monday night.

The incident – caught on CCTV – occurred in a premises close to Carlisle Circus on the Antrim Road.

Footage circulated online showed a man entering the shop, lighting a petrol bomb and throwing it on the ground, before being confronted by a member of staff. The video ends with the flames still burning in the shop.

Police have confirmed a man has been arrested following the incident.

"A report was received by police, shortly after 7pm, that a petrol bomb had been thrown inside the shop causing damage to the counter and a display unit,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

"A man was arrested a short time later in relation to the incident and remains in custody at this time.”

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1927 15/05/23.

