Watch: Conor McGregor spotted leaving Liverpool pub where a fight broke out

The UFC star had reportedly attended a family funeral in the area before meeting in the pub in Prenton afterwards for drinks where he posed for pictures with fans. However, later that evening he can be seen making a rapid exit as he is escorted by security men to a waiting black Ranger Rover which then speeds off.

Young fans who are gathered outside attempt to take photos of the star and shout his name before he is driven away. Other social media posts apparently taken inside the pub show a group of men pushing and shoving each other as a melee breaks out.

The 35-year-old Dubliner, who was only recently pictured in New York, had apparently flown over to attend a family funeral. The fighter also posted a series of pictures on his own social media, dressed in a black suit alongside friends and family.