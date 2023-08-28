Watch: Couple believe they spotted mythical Nessie before early morning swim

A couple say they “want to believe” they have filmed Nessie after spotting a mysterious shape before an early morning swim at Loch Ness. Aga Balinska, 42, and Matty Wiles, 49, cancelled a holiday to the Lake District after hearing that the biggest search for the mythical creature the Loch Ness monster in 50 years was taking place this weekend. They braved downpours on Saturday with other international enthusiasts and got up at 6.30am on Sunday to go for a dip on the loch.