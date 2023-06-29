Watch: Cruise ship passengers run for cover in violent storm

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship faced a harrowing encounter with a storm, prompting passengers to run for safety. As the Independence of the Seas ship was preparing to depart from Port Canaveral in Florida last week, an unexpected rainstorm accompanied by powerful gusts of wind unleashed chaos on its decks. Videos circulating on social media depict a distressing scene of deck furniture being propelled through the air while passengers urgently scrambled to evade the storm. What was supposed to be a leisurely afternoon by the pool, basking in the warm sunshine, swiftly turned into a chaotic ordeal.