Watch: Customers shocked as two boys enter Supermacs on horses

A video has emerged on social media of two young people riding horses inside a packed Supermac’s outlet in Co Galway. The video, taken in Supermac’s in Ballinasloe, shows two young boys riding horses in the fast-food outlet while people queue at the counter to order. A staff member then emerges and tells the two boys to exit the premises and remove the horses. Punters did not seem fazed by the presence of two horses inside the takeaway and some filmed the scene on their phones.