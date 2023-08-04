Watch: Derry City squad get huge airport surprise after stunning European victory

Derry City fans gave the team a huge surprise at the City of Derry airport on Thursday night.

The supporters turned out in numbers to welcome home the squad after their Europa Conference League qualifying victory over KuPS in Finland.

The Candystripes edged a rip-roaring tie 5-4 on aggregate, adding a 3-3 away draw to their 2-1 home victory in the first leg.

Ruaidhri Higgins’ team dug deep in the most difficult of circumstances to get the result they needed, coming from behind at half time to get the job done and send the club through to the third qualifying stage for only the third time in its history.

It was Michael Duffy's second-half header that proved the decisive goal for a City side who had trailed 2-1 and 3-2 on the night.

Next up for Higgins' side is a trip to Khazakhstan to take on Tobol Lostanay in the third qualifying round first leg on August 10. The return leg takes place at the Brandywell on August 17.

By that stage, Derry will know who they would face in the play-off round - the final hurdle to reach the group stage - with the draw due to take place on Monday.

Thursday's progress added to their 1-0 aggregate first qualifying round win over Faroese side HB Tórshavn.

It means they’ve gone further in this season’s European competition than the Irish League sides after Larne, Linfield and Crusaders all exited on Thursday evening, following Glentoran’s departure a round previous.

Video credit: Derry City FC