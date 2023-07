On Sunday afternoon Lauren reported that she was out of the area today in Glenariff Forest Park and that her precious furbabe Piper had fallen from a cliff edge. Piper could be heard crying but mum Lauren was unable to see her. Thanks to the help of Fire Service and Mountain Rescue, Piper was rescued after a 3-hour recovery mission and hoisted back up into Lauren's arms. Miraculously, Piper sustained no injuries in her fall.