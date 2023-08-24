Watch: Duck found waddling through sewer pipe

Environment and Flooding Protection team members surveying a sewer in Bristol got a little more than they bargained for as they operated a robotic camera along an underground pipe near Frenchay. As the equipment remotely negotiated its way through the sewer that carries rainwater underground, it intercepted a lone duck waddling around inside. The avian intruder, who was believed to be on the hunt for algae to eat, was spotted offering a quizzical look straight down the lens, before retreating, having apparently wandered into the pipe from a nearby access point. The Wessex Water team made sure their new feathered friend could safely leave the pipe unharmed and continue on its way.