Watch: Education Correspondent Mark Bain gives advice as thousands open their A Level results

For thousands of A Level and AS Level students the day has arrived. Results will be available from 8am on Thursday morning. And while expected doors to higher and further education will open for some, different doors will open for others. The Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) has set up a dedicated results helpline to offer advice and guidance for students receiving their summer 2023 examination results. Anyone with queries regarding CCEA’s results can call 028 9026 1260, email helpline@ccea.org.uk, or log onto the CCEA website www.ccea.org.uk/summer-2023 to access the Results Day 2023 Frequently Asked Questions section.