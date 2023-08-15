Watch: Fire crews battle massive blaze at McDonald’s after car bursts into flames in Newbridge

Kildare Fire Service have said they are battling a blaze at a McDonald’s in Newbridge after a car burst into flames in the drive-through area.

Footage of the blaze that has been widely circulated online shows thick, black smoke pouring from the restaurant in the Moorefield area of the town as fire crews aim high pressure hoses at the fire. People can be seen looking on as the roof is engulfed in smoke. It happened shortly before noon.