Watch: Firefighters tackle flat fire in London

Around 60 firefighters dealt with the blaze on the first, second, third and fourth floors of a five-storey block of flats on Wednesday. A spokesman for the London Fire Brigade (LFB), who were alerted to the incident at 5.03pm, said: “The cause of the fire is not yet known.” The LFB received over 30 calls about the fire. Fire crews from Croydon, Woodside, Wallington and surrounding fire stations were sent to the scene. Credit: Twitter / @BANNERWORX