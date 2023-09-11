Watch: Fist fight filmed in Belfast city centre as shoppers take cover

Shoppers were forced to take cover as two men got involved in a vicious street fight in Belfast city centre.

Footage of the incident shows both men exchanging blows in the incident. Another brawl between a number of women then broke out in chaotic scenes.

The men, who were dressed in shorts and t-shirts, were involved in their scuffle for several minutes as parents moved their children away from the violence.

One of the men ended up with a bloodied nose but continued to fight back. It is not clear when the video was recorded.

The PSNI has been asked for a response.