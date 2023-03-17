Watch: "Greenest" dance floor installed for St Patrick's Day celebrations

Green, both in colour and in energy efficiency, the light up dance floor is powered by the dancers’ footsteps, which in turn generates energy to light up the green kinetic tiles, along with a screen showing some of the island of Ireland’s beautiful landscapes. This year Tourism Ireland has taken a different approach to St. Patrick’s Day promotions with this kinetic dance floor being a fun, interactive way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Dance is such an important part of Irish culture - an art which has been used for centuries to unite and celebrate - and Tourism Ireland is looking forward to honouring that tradition with Londoners today.