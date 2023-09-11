Watch: Hollywood stars reveal favourite Northern Ireland spots following Comic Con 2023 appearances

Around 10,000 people attended this year’s festival in Lisburn, with the guest line-up including Elijah Wood and Sean Astin of Lord of the Rings fame, as well as stars of the Twilight franchise. Many attendees also arrived dressed as some of their favourite characters from comic books, games, movies, TV shows and more. The Titanic Museum was top of the list for the stars, as well as Bushmills Distillery and The Giant’s Causeway. Ross Marquand, known for voicing the characters of Ultron and Red Skull in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, revealed that the Bushmills distillery is always a must-visit for him every time he comes to Northern Ireland. Alex McKenna, who plays Sadie Adler in the popular Red Dead Redemption video game series, added that she has her own Irish roots, as her surname suggests. Peter Blomquist, who stars alongside McKenna in the Red Dead Redemption games, said his current trip marks his first time in NI. “I’m loving it,” he told the Belfast Telegraph. “I’m going to go to the Titanic museum and I have a reservation to go on a black taxi tour in Belfast.” Michael Rooker, who first rose to prominence for portraying Henry in the 1986 movie, Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer, was also at Comic Con. He did admit that being an actor “is like a dream come true” and that working on big projects involves making friendships “that can last a lifetime”.