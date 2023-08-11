WATCH: Learn how to throw an axe the proper way and have 'really good fun' at Black Axe in Belfast

Learn how to throw an axe the proper way, with four different techniques that the experts will teach you, in Black Axe Throwing Co. Type ‘axe throwing’ into Google and you’re faced with several news stories about new openings around the UK and the activity’s stress relieving benefits. It’s becoming as commonplace as escape rooms or bowling. Perfecting your throw, coupled with the opportunity to channel some pent-up energy has never been more accessible. The business has been at Cityside Belfast for three years, originating in a pop-up space on the Boucher Road.