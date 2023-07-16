Watch: Man accidentally bleaches plastic bag logo on his head in disastrous DIY colouring attempt

Not everyone wants to pay to have their hair bleached by a professional, and on TikTok there are plenty of ways to "do it yourself". What could go wrong? Quite a lot it seems... One man decided to try a method he found on TikTok, where apparently all you need is bleach, a pair of gloves, and a grocery bag from the supermarket of your choice. But the choice of the plastic bag is important, otherwise you will end up with the store's logo on your hair.