Watch: Man arrested following dangerous driving incident in Limerick

A man was arrested in Limerick after a dangerous driving incident. Video footage shows the speeding car mounting the footpath, uprooting two trees, and colliding with a parked car.

The incident occurred just after 12.30am on Wednesday at the cross-section of Upper William Street and Lower Gerald Griffin Street, in the city. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The incident was witnessed first-hand by patrolling Gardaí. The man responsible for the destruction was arrested and will appear before the district court on Monday.