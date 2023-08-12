Watch: Man drives a stolen taxi at more than 130mph

Police have released video footage of a man who stole a taxi outside Gatwick Airport and drove at speeds of more than 130mph in a police pursuit, and continued even after losing a tyre. Mohammed Ahmed took the Mercedes car after another taxi driver had declined to take him outside the south terminal of the West Sussex airport on September 17 last year. After driving off, the 24-year-old was tracked by the National Police Air Service helicopter to his home town of Walsall in the West Midlands – more than 150 miles from Gatwick – where he was finally arrested.