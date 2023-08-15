Watch: Man struck by golf club near Dublin tourist hotspot

Video shows man being struck by golf club in Dublin city centre

Gardaí are investigating a public order incident involving a number of youths which took place on Market Street South in Dublin 8 this evening.

A video of the alleged incident shows a large group of youths crowding around a man and chasing him down the street.

One member of the group appeared to kick the man in the face before he was struck by an individual with a stick.

The man fell to the ground before being struck again by other members of the group, one of them using a golf club.

After being struck several times while on the ground, the man got back to his feet as the group of youths fled.

Another individual can be heard saying “that’s enough lads, that’s enough lads” as the group ran away.

The incident took place near the Guinness Storehouse at around 6pm.

An investigation at Kevin Street Garda Station is continuing.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Anyone with any information that can assist gardaí with this investigation is asked to contact Kevin Street garda station on 01 6669400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.