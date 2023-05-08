Watch: Met officers taser suspect and shoot two dogs in front of witnesses

The Metropolitan Police has defended its officers after a suspect was tasered and two dogs were shot in front of screaming witnesses. Footage posted on social media showed officers pursuing a man holding the two dogs on a short lead along a canal in Limehouse, East London on Sunday afternoon. The situation then appeared to become heated, as the man was tasered to the floor and the animals were shot dead. *Warning: Graphic and distressing footage*