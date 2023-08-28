Watch: North Belfast house attacked in overnight arson

Police are appealing for information following an arson attack on a house in north Belfast yesterday evening, Sunday August 27. Inspector Hamilton said: “At approximately 10pm, we received a report that the front door of a property in the Cliftonpark Avenue area had been set on fire. “Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the blaze which is believed to have been started by an accelerant being poured on the door and set alight.