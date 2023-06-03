Watch: Officer injured as police attacked with petrol bombs during security alert in Derry

Watch: Police attacked with objects and paint during security alert in Derry

Police came under attack from a gang of youths armed with petrol bombs and masonry during a security alert in Londonderry.

One PSNI officer was injured and vehicles were also damaged in what police branded “senseless disorder”.

It followed a security alert in the Aileach Road area.

Ammunition Technical Officers examined a suspect object, which has since been declared a hoax.

Chief Inspector Luke Moyne said: “Police received a report at approximately 7.10pm on Friday, June 2 of a suspicious object that had been left in the area.

“As officers attended the scene to examine the object they came under sustained attack from a large group of youths.

“Petrol bombs, paint cans and pieces of masonry were thrown at police. One officer was injured, but remained on duty. A number of police vehicles were also damaged during the senseless disorder.

“Ammunition Technical Officers attended and assessed the object. It has been removed for further examination. Cordons that were in place on the Aileach Road have also now been lifted.

“Our investigation is underway and anyone who thinks they could help with our ongoing enquiries can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1835 of 02/06/23.”

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said “nobody wants to see scenes like this in our city”.

“Police officers do a very difficult job in often challenging situations and nobody should have to face attacks of these nature while going about a day’s work,” he added.

"Our thoughts are with the injured officer, who I hope makes a quick recovery, and everyone caught up in this incident.

“Those behind this alert have no support and need to take a long, hard look at themselves and get off the backs of the local community. They are not only putting local residents at risk, but the young people engaging in this behaviour are risking a criminal record and seriously limiting their future prospects.

"People in Derry are sick to the back teeth of incidents like this intruding on their lives.”

Video credit: @EW12951