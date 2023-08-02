Watch: Pair told to jump off burning boat moments before its engulfed in flames

A pair of boaters in Michigan were rescued after good Samaritans warned them to jump off their flaming boat before it exploded. Husband and wife Nathan and Rino Greenwood took their boat out on West Grand Traverse Bay near Traverse City on Friday, July 21, and happened upon another boat engulfed in black smoke. Videos shared by the Greenwoods show them approaching the boat as flames become visible. They warn the two boaters on board that it’s too late to try to put out the fire, and that they need to get away from the boat.